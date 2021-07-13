Mavis Marie “Mickey” Rayborn passed away at her residence in Tylertown on July 10, 2021.
Services were Monday at Lexie Baptist Church with Bros. Randall Griffin and Buddy Day officiating. Burial was in the Tylertown Cemetery. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 4, 1933, in Mason City, Ill., to the late Dorothy and Milton Pete Simmons.
Mrs. Mickey was a member of Lexie Baptist Church where she taught the Youth Sunday School class and was the church clerk. She was also a member of many organizations such as Walthall Cattleman’s Association, Walthall Forestry Association, Master Dairyman, 4-H Leader, and Walthall Homemakers Club. Baking cakes and cookies to deliver to friends, neighbors, and family was something that brought so much joy to Mrs. Mickey. She used her green thumb to grow delicious tomatoes and beautiful flowers, but when she was on her lawnmower, it was then that her family knew she was at her happiest.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Dale Rayborn Sr.; son, Clint Alton Rayborn; daughter, Christy Fran Rayborn; sisters, Euna (Jamie) Johnson, Patsy (D.A.) Gulledge and Linda Varnado; stepmother, Mae O’Quinn; stepfather Elder T. Simmons; and stepbrothers Gene Smith and Ray Smith.
Survivors include her son, Nolan (Linda) Rayborn Jr. of Tylertown; grandchildren, Amy (Tommy) Holmes-Bergeron of Tylertown, Dale (Miranda) Rayborn of Montgomery, Ala., and Rusty (Beth Ann) Rayborn of Hattiesburg; great-grandchildren, Ethan Holmes, Eli Holmes, Riley Rayborn, Colee Rayborn, Maggie Rayborn and Nolan Rayborn; sister, Norma Barclay; brother-in-law, Gaylon Varnado; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loving family.
Pallbearers are Lance Varnado, Jimmy Barclay, Mark Barclay, Pat Johnson, Michael Gulledge and Clint Johnson.
Family and friends may sign an online guest book at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.