Wayne L. Hagan, 66, died Feb. 28, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Highway 51 N., Ponchatoula, La. Pastors Jeremy Glascock and Aaron Gordon will officiate, with burial in Wetmore Cemetery.
Wayne was born April 4, 1954, on an Army base in Del Rio, Texas, to the late June Dykes and Herman Hagan. His father passed away unexpectedly when Wayne was just an infant.
He was raised in the small town of Montpelier, La., by Tom and June Dykes, his parents. He earned a Bachelor of Science in forestry from Louisiana State University and was the owner of Timberland Management Services Inc. He was appointed as a member of the Louisiana Forestry Commission in 2005, and he was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Ponchatoula.
Wayne loved nature and was an avid outdoorsman, who shared his love of duck and turkey hunting with many lifelong friends. When it came to traveling, he was always ready for a trip — as long as it involved a hunt. He loved his family above all else, with his grandchildren being his greatest joy.
Despite the great success he found in business, he remained down-to-earth, humble and kind. Raised by a basketball coach, his love for the game began at a young age. He was a talented athlete who attended Southwest Mississippi Community College on a basketball scholarship. He later coached his daughters and remained an LSU fan for life.
Wayne was a man of many interests and talents, but he enjoyed the simple things in life. Out of everywhere in the world, the Manchac Swamp, which he called “a piece of heaven on earth,” was his favorite place to be.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Herman Hagan; parents, June and Thomas Dykes; and a grandson, Hunter Thompson.
Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Peggy Lea Hagan; daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and James Bankston, Lindsay and Lance Thompson, and Beth and Gus O’Krepki; grandchildren, Brynleigh Berthelot, Gavin Bankston, Ava Berthelot, Molly June Thompson, Sarah Beth Thompson, Hagan Thompson, Bruce O’Krepki and Mattie O’Krepki; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney and Dianne Dykes, and David and Gaye Dykes.
Memorial donations may be made to OPTIONS (19362 W. Shelton Road, Hammond, LA 70401), or The International 22q11.2 Foundation (P.O. Box 532 Matawan, NJ 07747).
