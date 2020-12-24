George Brumfield, 65, of Osyka, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Minister Mario Webber officiating and burial in Osyka Cemetery.
Mr. Brumfield was born to the late Eddie Brumfield Sr, and Mary Barnes Brumfield on April 2, 1955, in Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Edward Brumfield; and sister, Mary McGee.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Georgia (Derrick) Cooper and Gloria Brumfield; seven grandchildren, Jamekeon McCray, Jamey McCray Jr., Jalisa McCray, Jalil McCray, Shunco Torrence Jr., Jaylen Torrence and Denisha Brumfield; two great-grandchildren, Enoch Gardner and Clyde Gardner III; three brothers, Alvin Brumfield, Eddie Brumfield Sr. and Calvin Brumfield; best friend, John (Janice) Williams; and a host of other dear family members and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.