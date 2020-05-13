Leslie Sanders Pigott, 45, passed from this life on May 11, 2020.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. The Rev. David Millican will officiate. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Pigott was born on Sept. 1, 1974, in McComb, the daughter of Keith and Karen Sanders.
She loved her animals and especially her special companion, Daisy. She also enjoyed volunteer work with animal rescue and thoroughly enjoyed her time at The Claiborne with her lady friends.
She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Charlie Sanders; and grandparents, Karey and Louise Andrews.
Survivors include her husband, Justin Pigott of Meridian; parents; grandmother, Jean Sanders of McComb; sister, Happy Sullivan (Charlie) of Seminary; brother, Brian Sanders (Keri) of McComb; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Brian Sanders, Riley Sanders, Charlie Sullivan and Brandon Sullivan.
The family request memorials be made in her name to PALS Rescue 1071 Marks Road, McComb, MS 39648.
Share condolences at www.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.