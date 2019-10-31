Mary E. Porter, 85, of Summit, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, at McComb Nursing and Rehab Facility in McComb.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday until services at 10 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Trent Moak will officiate and burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Mary was born Dec. 26, 1933, in Lincoln County. She was the daughter of the late Wade Hansel and Clara Albritton Moak.
Mary was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Van Dupree Porter; and one brother, James Wade Moak.
