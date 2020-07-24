Liltricia Jean “Snookum” Lewis, 27, departed this life on July 16,2020.
A visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Second Mount Bethel Cemetery, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook, with the Rev. Curtis Keys, pastor, officiating.
Ms. Lewis was born May 13, 1993, to Patricia Mark and Tracy Lewis of Sandy Hook at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
She attended school at Dexter Attendance Center. She attended the Second Mount Bethel Church from an early age until her adulthood.
She was an employee at Forrest Manor Lady of the Angels Nursing Home in Covington, La.
Liltricia Jean was a quiet and humble person, even from her childhood. And she was a loving mother of two sons, Damion and O’marion.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, L.J. Lewis, L.J. Mark and Dennis Lee Davis; grandparents, Coeva and Tilmer Lewis, Juanita and Edward Alexander, Ruby Mark and Harvey Carter and Otis “Boot” Mark; and a special aunt, Lejill Lewis.
She leaves to cherish her memories her parents; two sons, Damion De’shun Buckley and O’marion De’shun Lewis; a sister, Chemicka Lewis; a brother, Kentrae Mark; a special friend, Ray Buckley of Bogalusa, La.; grandmothers, Emma Jean Davis and Dixie Mae Carter of Sandy Hook; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
