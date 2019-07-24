Elouise Dickerson Campbell, 89, went home to be with her Lord on July 21, 2019, at her residence in Oakwood Village Assisted Living, Zachary, La.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until Celebration of her Life at noon at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Elouise was born to Della Johnston and Sidney Dickerson on Jan. 28, 1930, in Johnston Station, the seventh of eight children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Wayne Campbell; brothers, Fulton (Tootles) Dickerson, Gordon (Billy Faye) Dickerson, Milton Dickerson and Felton Dickerson; sisters, Donald (Elbert) Yarborough, Martha (Grady) Jackson and Jeannie Robertson; Richard’s parents, Annie Marion (Youngblood) and James Campbell; and in-laws, Jim and Marjorie Campbell, Harding Coid and Laura and Jack Birdsong.
She is survived by her children, Sylvia (Byron) Jackson of Baker, La., Sid (Lynn) Campbell of Montgomery, Texas, Danny (Robbie) Campbell of Midland, Texas, and Tom (Brynn) Campbell of Montgomery; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Dean (Cristina) Jackson of Nashville, Tenn., Kevin (Lena) Jackson, Ava, Nora, Eli, Blake and Luke of Mobile, Ala., Kara Blackmon, Hannah, Christian and Kaitlynn of Shreveport, La., and Luke (Lanie) Blackmon of Carthage, Texas, Melissa (Alan) Dawson, Ryan and Andrew of Houston, Texas, Rachel (Garrett) Black and Hollis of Midland, Texas, Rebekah (Kevin) McIlwain of Tulsa, Okla., Cole, Kyley and Caleb Campbell of Montgomery; as well as Richard’s brother, Don (Loretta) Campbell of Mobile; sister, Priscilla Coid of Mobile; brother-in-law, Wayne (Nell) Robertson of Zachary; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Her nephews will serve as pallbearers, with her grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be sent to Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, 2093 Chapel Drive, Summit, MS 39666; Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Baker, LA 70714; or Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Elouise D. Campbell’s family would like to thank the sitters of Lenore London Services, Oakwood Village Assisted Living in Zachary and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their help during the passing of their mom.
