Faye C. Wallace, 78, of Summit passed away at home with her family by her side on Aug. 25, 2021.
Visitation was 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit. Graveside service followed at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Summit with Bro. Glen Crane officiating.
Mrs. Wallace was born the fifth child of William Henry and Ruby Roberts Carroll of Summit on Feb. 24, 1943.
After raising her children, she was a pharmacy tech at King’s Drug Store for many years. Her coworkers and customers were part of her family.
She was married to Thomas Leland Wallace, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage on March 26, 2021. She was a loving mother of Chris Wallace of Summit, Faith Wallace Cooper of Bryant, Ark., and the late Michael Eugene Wallace of Summit. She was the immensely proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son; her parents; three sisters, Kathleen Reeves, Nell Mooney and Betty Roberts; and five brothers, Mike Carroll, Jeff Carroll, Robert Carroll, Sammy Carroll and Jimmy Carroll.
She is survived by her husband, son, daughter; son-in-law, Tony Cooper; one sister, Frances Carlisle; three brothers, James Carroll, Tommy Carroll and Eddie Joe Carroll; sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Jason Carroll, Greg Carroll, Jamie Carroll, Tyler Cooper, Tanner Cooper, Turner Cooper and Daniel Murphy. Honorary pallbearers are Doug Carlisle and Jake Croushore.
