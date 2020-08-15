Kenderick Anderson, 44, of McComb passed Aug. 6, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
There will be no services. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements. Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
Mr. Anderson was born March 23, 1976, in Pike County.
Kenderick was raised in McComb and a member of the McComb High Class of 1994. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marines Corps, where he fulfilled eight years of service.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Emma V. Magee; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Eddie Jean Smith; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Christine Anderson; and his father, Kenneth Neil Anderson.
He leaves behind a loving mother, Sybil D. Smith of McComb; a daughter, Kamerie E. Anderson of Los Angeles; two sisters, Toya J. Anderson of Frisco, Texas, and Sylena E. Anderson of McComb; three nieces, Jatora J. Green and Azariah McKelphin, both of Frisco, and Symariah Sanders of Dallas.
