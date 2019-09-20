Lorraine Smith, 80, of Pike County, died Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday until services at 2 at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Benton Thompson Sr. and the Rev. Robert Dobbs will officiate. Young’s Funeral Home in Summit is handling arrangements.
She was born Sept. 26, 1939, to Bowman Smith Sr. and Amanda Banks Smith in Pike County.
She joined Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She worked at Kellwood for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Margaret Smith Guy of Summit; four grandchildren, Amanda (Daniel) Thompson of McComb, and Zachary, Isaiah and Jeremiah Guy of Summit; two great-grandchildren, Amaya and Brielle Thompson of McComb; three sisters, Helen Smith of McComb, Avernell Jones of Milwaukee, Wis., and Laura Smith of Summit; a brother, Daniel “J.D.” Smith of Milwaukee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
