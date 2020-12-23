E.M. “Lil’ Brother” Walker, 92, of Centreville, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Zachary Manor in Zachary, La.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Amite County. Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, La., handled arrangements.
Mr. Walker was born March 3, 1928, to the late E.W. and Annie Walker.
He was joined in matrimony to the late Lula M. Turner on May 10, 1947. He was a lifelong farmer and spent most of his younger years as a logger. E.M. was a friend to many and like so many others in the community he found peace in his work in the church.
He was a devout deacon at Little Antioch Baptist Church, where he touched many lives with his words of wisdom and presence.
E.M. was preceded in death by one son, Odell; two brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by four children, Evelyn (Robert), Jeremiah (Melissa), Mamie and Ernest (Geniva); one sister, Edna Harrison; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
