Kelley “Robert” Jones, 55, of Tylertown, died July15, 2021, at his home.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Mountt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 149 Mount Moriah Road, Tylertown, with the Rev. Donald Dillon officiating.
Born June 6, 1966, in Los Angeles, he was the son of Roy Lee Jones, and the late Meneva Simmons Jones. He was the husband of Mrs. Cecalie Jamar Jones.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
