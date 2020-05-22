Mr. Gene Allen Esch, 79, of McComb, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Gene was born in Sunflower County on Oct. 25, 1940, and was the son of Henry Esch and Grace Carroll Esch. He was a long time member at Central Baptist Church in McComb. He was a Christian man. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and he loved being a “Pawpaw.”
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked for and retired from the railroad after 34 years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Henry Esch Jr.; and two sisters-in-law, Miriam Esch and Arnell Esch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 wonderful years, Mary Esch of McComb; one son, Jeffrey Esch and Kristin of McComb; three brothers, Carroll Esch and Shelia of Kentwood, La., James “Jimmy” Esch of Central, La., and Danny Esch and Anita of Kentwood, La.; four grandchildren, Ivy McKenzie and Reed of Foley, Ala., and Skylar, Virginia and Chase Esch, all of McComb; five great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.