James E. “Bo” Hodges, 75, of Bogue Chitto passed away March 31, 2020, at his residence.
A private family graveside service was held in the Montgomery Baptist Church Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb was in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Hodges was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Bogue Chitto, to the late James Harlon Hodges and Annie Ruth Hodges.
He worked as a driller in the oil fields and was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, he loved to fish, work and especially loved his family. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Diane Turman Hodges; a grandson, Gabriel “Seth" Hodges; one sister, Jeanette Smith; and one brother, Richard Hodges.
He is survived by two sons, James “Tony” Hodges and wife Elizabeth “DeeDee” of Decatur, and Leslie J. “Les” Hodges of Bogue Chitto; one brother, Wayne Hodges and wife Nelda of Bogue Chitto; a sister-in-law, Ann Hodges of Laurel; three sisters, Marylyn Steele of Pricedale, Bernita Moak and husband Calvin of Bogue Chitto, and Cindy Williams and husband Johnny of Wesson; a brother-in-law, Bracy Smith of Bogue Chitto; four grandchildren, James “Tyler” Hodges, Emma Diane Hodges, Chase Cook and Christopher Cook; two great-grandchildren, Easton Cook and Sarah Cook; with numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers were all his nephews.
