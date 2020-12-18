Linda Faye Kelly, 74, of McComb, passed away Dec. 16, 2020, at her residence.
Family visitation is noon today until graveside services at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Bro. Gene Douglas and Pastor Jim Mannon are officiating the services.
Linda was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Kosciusko to the Dess Kelly and Dollie Mae Ware Kelly of Summit.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Linda worked with Magnolia Electric Power Association as a bookkeeper, serving for 25 years. She had many hobbies, some of which included, reading, attending Southern gospel concerts, line dancing and listening to Elvis music.
Linda’s life revolved around family. She started the tradition of the “Pink Dress,” having portraits made with her daughters and all female children born into the family with the same pink dress for the last 50 years. She loved her family with devotion and ownership, always believing she should know exactly where they all were. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother; her daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Greg Hood of McComb and Lisa and Jose Marquez of Aurora, Colo.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Andy Burch of Summit and Patsy and Tim McGrew of Sumrall; grandchildren, Matthew McKenzie (Meghan), Rebekah Tate (Carl, Jr.), Cody Costello (Andi), Cameron Costello, Colton Costello (Tera), Marissa Costello, Daniel Hood, Daniel Marquez and Ben Marquez; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Zoey, TJ, Ginnifer, Kevin, Brinley, Hazelynn, Layne, Ryleigh and Stevie; nieces and nephews, Kelly Edmondson (Jason), Steven Burch (Jordan), Jason McGrew (Nicole) and Sarah Lowery (Luke); along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Matthew McKenzie, Cody Costello, Colton Costello, Carl Tate, Jason Edmondson and Steven Burch.
Honorary pallbearer is Jason McGrew.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Linda Kelly can be made to The Baptist Children’s Village, 491 Dickerson Lane SE, Brookhaven, MS 39601.
