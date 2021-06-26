Charles Taylor, 76, of Tylertown, died June 15, 2021, at Walthall General Hospital in Tylertown.
A public walk through visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd Street, Tylertown. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. 223 St. Paul Road, Tylertown. Rev. Isiah Jones is pastor.
Born Aug. 25, 1944, in Tylertown, he was the son of the late Mr. Luther Taylor Sr. and the late Mrs. Cary Octavia Smith Taylor.
We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
