Henry Elzie Carlisle, 93, of Bogue Chitto ended his life journey on Aug. 9, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at 11 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Bogue Chitto, with burial in the church cemetery, Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven has charge of arrangements.
Mr. Carlisle was born March 5, 1928, to Walter Henry Carlisle and Susie Ritchie Carlisle.
Mr. Henry, also known as “Papaw” or “Uncle Henry,” was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and church treasurer for years. He was also a member of various committees.
He graduated from Fair Oak Springs High School near Brookhaven and was the only boy in his class. He joined the United States Air Force in 1948 and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the atomic bomb nuclear test team.
After returning from four years in the Air Force, he went to Whitworth College, where he met and later married his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Wallace.
Mr. Henry worked for Halliburton in Laurel for 12 years. He worked at the paper mill in Monticello for 23 years until retiring in 1991.
After retirement, he kept busy by reading gas meters for several years.
Papaw lived a good life for 93 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; brothers, John Carlisle, Luther Carlisle and Bill Carlisle; and sisters, Lessie Touchstone and Julie Bankston.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Cynthia “Cindy” Carlisle Wallace (Alan) and Michael Wallace Carlisle; grandchildren, Christi Wallace Terrell, Lauren Carlisle, Amanda Wallace Moak (Luke), Connor Carlisle (Camille), Jacob Carlisle and Dylan Carlisle; great-grandchildren, Colby Terrell, Brayton Moak and Brylee Moak; brothers, Doc Carlisle and Shelby Carlisle; sisters, Lois Hodge and Lynda Williams; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
