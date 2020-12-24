Shirley Ann Kizer, 76, of Osyka, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. today at Osyka Cemetery with her son-in-law, Pastor David Dean, officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Kizer was born Sept. 29, 1944, in Franklinton, La., to George Duncan and Mildred Hughes Duncan.
Mrs. Kizer was a long-time resident of Osyka and a member of Osyka Baptist Church.
She traveled for many years with her husband during his career. They traveled to New York, down the East Coast to Miami. Her daughters Michel was born in Virginia, Pamela in Texas and son James in Florida.
They then returned home to Osyka so the children could graduate from her hometown school. She owned and operated a flower shop in the mall, she came home with her flowers and began to work out of her shop. She enjoyed making arrangements for churches and friends. She enjoyed also working in her yard.
After her husband’s retirement, they enjoyed traveling to other countries, but her joy was in her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a very special grandmother, Lizzie Hughes; and two sisters, Judy Cornette and Lena Winstead.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Kizer of Osyka; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Michel Dean and David of Magee, and Pamela Sue Cutrer and Larry of Hammond, La.; her son and daughter-in-law, James Kevin Kizer and Mickye of Petal; 11 grandchildren, Kevin, Whitney, Bailee, Jayme, Zack, Brandon, Justin, Macey, Kalyn, Piper and Christian Grace; 10 great-grandchildren; her beloved Luci who was with her for many years, along with her grandpuppie Lillie Bell; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Brandon McDaniel, Justin McDaniel, Kevin Seals, Chris Phillips, Hunter Chatman, Cody Bello and Zachary Kizer.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
