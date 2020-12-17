Linda Ruth Lott Grammer, 73, of Brookhaven, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 15, 2020, at her home.
Visitation is 12:30 p.m. today until services at 2 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family Funeral Service is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Grammer was born Aug. 5, 1947, to the late George Austin Lott Sr and Lottie Ruth Wade Lott.
Mrs. Grammer was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was retired as electronic manager at Walmart.
She enjoyed softball, bowling, fishing, hunting and crossword puzzles, but most of all she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, James Ray “J.R.” Grammer; and brother, George Austin Lott Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Scottie Grammer, and wife Rhonda; daughter, Dawn Pickett; five grandchildren, Stephanie Grammer, Brittany Grammer, Autumn Pickett, Bradley Grammer and Johnathan Grammer; step-grandchildren, Zackery Montgomery, Jacob Clark, Brayden Clark; great-grandson, Chase White Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.