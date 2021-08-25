Bettye Hodges, 67, of McComb died Aug. 18, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Walk-through visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Craft Funeral Home. Services are noon Friday at Society Hill Missionary Baptist Church, McComb, with Bishop Percy McCray officiating. Burial will be in Rose Bower Church Cemetery, Amite County. Please wear a mask.
Ms. Hodges was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Liberty.
