Christopher Michael Stanley, 46, of Brookhaven passed from this life into the next on Dec. 1, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 1 p.m. today until services at 2:30 at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven with burial at Bales/Stanley Cemetery.
Mr. Stanley was born in McComb on June 11, 1974, to David Lee Stanley and Gloria Elaine Stanley.
Chris was employed at King’s Daughters Medical Center as a computer tech with IT systems. He was a member of Bogue Chitto Baptist Church.
When preparing for this day Chris said, “Please do not make it all about my computer work. It is what I did for a living, but it does not encompass who I am. I am about loving everyone and prevention of judging and hate. That is who I am.”
And that is exactly who Chris was his entire earthly life. Everyone who spent any time with him will always remember his smile, his kindness and his wonderful generous heart.
Chris was preceded in death by his father and his uncle, Don Stanley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Amy Renee Stanley; mother; sons, Austin Stephenson and Blake Stephenson; brothers, Jeff Stanley and Dusty Stanley; sisters, Linda Stanley and Darlene Stanley. Other family members include Will Stanley, Sarah Stanley and Aniya; Uncle Gary and Aunt Pandy Bales; Aunt Darlene Portery (James) and Uncle Danny Stanley, as well as many special friends.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to a charity of your choice: American Cancer Society, Gideons International, Suicide Prevention, Alzheimer’s, Children’s Homes or Abuse Prevention.
Share condolences at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.