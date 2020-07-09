Samuel Ray Patterson Sr., 70, of McComb, died July 4, 2020, Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 6 to 8 tonight at Peoples Undertaking Co., with services there 11 a.m. The Rev. Samuel Hall will officiate. Burial will be in East Fernwood Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson was born Oct. 3, 1949, in Pike County, to John Wesley Patterson Sr. and Annette Williams Patterson.
He was a forklift mechanic at Sanderson Farms for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Micheal O. Patterson; and a grandchild, Samuel R. Patterson III.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Shirley Patterson; daughters, LaTasha (James) Baker, Melinda Jackson, Nafisha (Ronnie) Jackson and Keshlia Lewis; sons, Samuel (Angus) Patterson Jr., Russell (Claudia) Patterson, Jonathan (Elisapeta Warren) Patterson and Benjamin Fisher; 24 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janice (Jimmy) Smith and Dora (Reginald) Jenkins; five brothers, Earnest (Rose) Patterson, John Wesley (Glendora) Patterson Jr., Alan (Delores) Patterson, Rickey Patterson and Dennis (Sandra) Paterson; two aunts, Doris McKinney and Wilma (Clarence) Mangrum; an uncle, Charles (Janice) Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
