Charles Campbell, 85, of Summit, died Feb, 19, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. until service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ivy Nunnery officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemtery.
Mr. Campbell was born April 18, 1935, in Pike County to the late Willie and Dora J. Campbell.
He was preceded in death by four brothers; Leo, M.C., Solomon and Spencer Campbell; and four sisters, Willena, Golden, Pearl and Odell.
He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Julius Campbell; three grandchildren, Jasmine, Mckeneda and Madison Faye; two sisters, Janie L. Magee and Queen (Paul) Monley; a special niece, Pauline Monley; special nephews, Vincent, Toney, Kim and Raymond Campbell; special friend Clyde McMorris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.