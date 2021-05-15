Howard L. Coumbe Sr., 73, of McComb, died May 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation is noon Wednesday until services at 2 p.m. at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Rev. Sallie Fran will be officiating.
Howard was born June 8, 1947, in McComb to the late William E. and Lillian Sullivan Coumbe.
Howard was a stained glass artist and served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a Christian.
He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors as well as fishing. He was quick-witted and a wonderful storyteller. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Elaine Holliday; one brother, Ed Coumbe; two sisters, Susan Coumbe and Liz Smith.
He is survived by four sons Louie Coumbe (Stacy), Curt Coumbe, Isacc Coumbe (Atlanta) and Nathan Coumbe (Theresa); three grandchildren, Phoenix, Maddox and Jaiden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Louie Coumbe, Curt Coumbe, Isacc Coumbe, Nathan Coumbe and Tim Dunaway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.