Tracy Lynn Havard, 47, of Centreville, died Nov. 21, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial services are Saturday at 3 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster.
Mr. Havard was born Aug. 6, 1972, in Centreville. He was a boilermaker.
He is survived by two brothers, Mike Havard and wife Marchia, and Brett Dwayne Havard and wife Becky; two sisters, Kathy Stennett and Ruth Frost and husband Mickey; a special nephew and niece, Jason Dwayne Havard and Jennifer Michele Hasty; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Mr. Havard was preceded in death by his parents, Carol James Havard and Marjorie Willingham Havard; and one sister, Patti Carol Havard Pittman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.