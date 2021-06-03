Willie Jean Brumfield, 73, of McComb died May 28, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tylertown First Baptist Church with the pastor, Apostle Clayton Bullock, officiating. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Ms. Brumfield was born July 24, 1947, in New Orleans. She was the daughter of the late Artis Brumfield and Clemetine Dillon Brumfield.
