The Rev. Van C. Swanigan, 72, of Summit, died Feb. 16, 2021, in Ruleville.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at People’s Undertaking Co. in McComb until services at 11, with the Rev. Harliss “Doug” Reese officiating. Burial will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Summit.
Rev. Swanigan was born July 31, 1948, in Pittsburg, Calif., the oldest child of the late Hezekiah and Willie Swanigan. After his father’s military retirement, he moved to Pike County, where he graduated from Higgins High School in May 1966. After graduation, he attended Tougaloo College, earning his B.A. degree in June 1970 and pledging Kappa Alpha Psi. He started his professional career as a project engineer for Kellwood Co. and later taught in various county school districts. He also ran his own landscaping business until his health failed.
Rev. Swanigan was ordained in August 1991 at his home church, Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in the Whitestown section of McComb. He subsequently attended Colgate Seminary in Rochester, N.Y. After serving in various capacities in area churches, he was installed as the pastor of East Fernwood Baptist Church. He served for five years from 2000-2005.
Rev. Swanigan was an avid sports fan and excelled in the game of baseball during his youth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Darryl Swanigan.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Geri Swanigan; his son, Aaron Swanigan of New Orleans; four brothers, Reginald, Adrian and Keith (Wendy) of Summit and Edwin (Sharon) of Mesquite, Texas; one sister, Ellen Swanigan of Summit; a very special friend, Ms. Jessie Lou West of McComb; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.