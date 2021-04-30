Rita Faye Populis, 58, of Magnolia, passed away April 28, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Guiding Light Pentecostal Church in Magnolia. Bro. Joe Dykes will officiate. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Rita was born Feb. 23, 1963, Bogalusa, La., to Ernest M. and Johnnie McMillian Stout.
Rita retired after 20 years at Sanderson Farms. She was a member of Guiding Light Pentecostal Church.
She was a wonderful and loving, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed her yard and flower garden. She enjoyed sitting on her porch with Simba, her dog, and swimming in the pool. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Archie Howard Populis.
She is survived by her mother; three sons, Joseph E. Populis (Brandie), Timothy E. Populis and Jason M. Populis (Krista); two brothers, David Stout and Marshall Stout; four sisters, Linda S. Probst (Edward), Pamela S. Hicks, Sharon S. Craig (Daniel) and Geneva Lightner (Joseph); six grandchildren, Tyler Populis, Kalli Populis, Jenson Populis, Christian Ming, Danny Ming and Caden Ming; a special niece, Melissa Craig; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Danny Craig, Andy Hutson, Davin Allen, Tyler Populis, Christian Ming and Andrew Hutson.
