Edna Earl Varnado

Edna Earl Brumfield Varnado, 96, of Magnolia, died March 20, 2020, at McComb Nursing and Rehab.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Levi Temple Church of God in Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. Varnado was born Oct. 12, 1923, to Mile and Rosa Brumfield.
She joined St. Mary C.O.G.I.C. and later Levi Temple Church C.O.G.I.C. where she served as a church mother and Bible Band president.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tharo Varnado Sr.; two children, Charles E. Varnado and Myrtis F. Varnado; one great-grandchild, King Brumfield; three brothers and one sister.
She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Tharo (Macklee) Varnado Jr., Eddie L. Varnado, Henry O. Varnado Sr. and Robert E. Varnado; three daughters, Rosa D Brumfield, Alice F. (Hosea) Wilkinson and Carolyn A. (Michael) Downs; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
