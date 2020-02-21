Edrie Ophelia Cockerham Tynes, 85, of Natchez, died Feb. 20, 2020 in Vidalia, La.
Visitation is 5 to 8 tonight at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. Burial will follow at Mixon Cemetery in Magnolia.
Mrs. Tynes was born June 26, 1934, in Amite County, the daughter of Gordon Dean Cockerham and Audrey Travis Cockerham.
She and her husband were Christians and active members of Morgantown Baptist Church. On their trips to Arkansas with the Nail Benders to help build churches, she made bibs and lap robes for the nursing homes in the area. She later continued sewing clothing for children to be used on mission fields or disaster areas. In addition to sewing, she loved to bowl and genealogy research.
Mrs. Tynes was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Rayford Tynes; twin infant daughters; her parents; and sisters, Jewell Freeman and Thelma Simmons.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly and husband Charles E. Chalmers Jr. of Vidalia; son, James S. Tynes of St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren, Sara Medina of St. Charles, Charles E. Chalmers III of Beloit, Kansas, Abby Chalmers of Vidalia, La., Candice Tynes Smith and husband Shaun of Durham N.C.; great-granddaughter Ava Medina of St. Charles; and sister Gordean Coulter of Pascagoula.
Memorials may be made to Morgantown Baptist Church or your favorite charity.
Share condolences at lairdfh.com.
