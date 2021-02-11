Earnisteen Coker Creel, 94, of Summit, went to her heavenly home on Feb. 6, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb after a brief illness.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday until services at 3 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Pastor John Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Earnisteen was born in Lincoln County on May 14, 1926, and was the daughter of Ernest Coker and Lula Bell Hall Coker.
Mrs. Earnisteen led an exemplary life as a devoted wife and loving mother. Her home was the core of her universe. Plants were an enduring pastime, from sprigging grass to create her lawn to tending her African violets and Christmas cacti.
She was a longtime member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. At one time she was a volunteer at St. Andrew’s Mission Diner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48-plus years, Howard Ray Creel; two sons, Robert Howard Creel and Ernest Eugene Creel; a brother, Robert Wells; and six sisters, Zelma Fluck, Johnnie Netterville, Hazel Brigman, Stella Higgins, Dorothy Fenn and Eva Lee Netterville.
She is survived by a daughter, Rae Ella Creel of Jackson; a daughter-in-law, Willie Neal Creel of Lafayette, La.; two granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and special friends who know who they are.
Pallbearers will be Milton Franklin, Cassels Wilson, Robert Bryan, Lonnie Fournet, Jimmy Quin and Joel Steele.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers that she called her “girls.” They were Kim Daniels, Gina Gill, Jennifer Temple, Margie Bozeman, Jo Anna Laird and Rhonda Merrifield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Pisgah United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.