Willie Mae Reeves, 91, of Tylertown, died Aug. 14, 2019, at her residence.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at New Damascus Missionary Baptist Church, 279 Kokomo Road, Kokomo, with the pastor, Dr. Timothy Magee, officiating. Burial will be in Old China Grove Cemetery, Tylertown. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Reeves was born April 6, 1928, in Walthall County. She was the daughter of the late Willie Magee and the late Lillie Andrews Magee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.