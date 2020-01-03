Thomas Jeffrey “T.J.” Skinner, 66, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jackson.
A memorial service was held 2 p.m. Thursday at St. James Episcopal Church. Sebrell Funeral Home of Ridgeland handled arrangements.
Mr. Skinner was born in Magnolia to the late Robert Frank and Aline Barron Skinner on Oct. 31, 1953.
T.J. was a Chevrolet Master Technician for 40 years. His skill and wealth of knowledge for the assembly of transmissions and mechanical work, needed for the industry, helped bring him the greatest joy from mentoring young technicians.
His passions included Cruisin’ the Coast in his blue race truck and “NAKDVET” Turkey Run in Daytona Beach, hunting and NASCAR.
T.J. was a father, grandfather and life mate who will be greatly missed.
T.J. was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leroy Skinner.
He is survived by his life mate of 20 years, Gina; sons, Jimmy Dale, Justin and Court; daughter, Shondra and son-in-law Lloyd; sister, Margaret West; grandchildren, Sara Anne, Tucker, Tyler, Dillon, Anderson and Aven; and Bella.
