Sharon Faye Gardner Boyd, 61, of McComb passed from this life surrounded by her family on April 18, 2020, at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held at Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 11 a.m. today with Bro. Bobby Boyd officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was born on June 14, 1958, and was the daughter of Robert Gardner and Betty Sanderson Gardner. She was a longtime member at McComb Gospel Assembly, where she loved to bless the Lord. She loved to sing praises to the Lord in church and had a lovely voice.
She also was a great baker and was known for some of her famous birthday cakes. She loved her family with her whole heart and enjoyed her time spent with them, especially being “Grammie” to her grandbabies.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her father and a stepfather, David B. Lee.
She is survived by her loving, devoted, supportive husband of 36 years, Terry P. Boyd of McComb; one son, Ben Boyd and Deidra of McComb; one brother, Arthur Robert Gardner of Memphis, Tenn,; one sister, Kimberly Gardner Benfield and Jerry of Memphis; three grandchildren, Tabbitha, Matthew and Levi; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
