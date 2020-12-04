Melisa Bridges, 52, of Tylertown died Nov. 26, 2020, at San Angelo, Texas.
Visitation is 11:30 a.m. Saturday until dismissal services at 1:30 p.m. at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel. The Rev. J.J. Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in East Fernwood Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Bridges was born Sept. 16, 1968, in Chicago.
