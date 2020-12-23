Lonny Lee Ray, 70, of Bogue Chitto, passed from this life Dec. 20, 2020.
There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony to be announced at a later date.
Lonny Lee Ray was born on Jan. 9, 1950, to Mabel and Oscar Ray in the quaint little town of Magnolia.
Lonny grew up in Summit, spending a short stint of his adolescence in Eupora before moving back to Summit. He was the youngest of his brothers, Charles, Joe and Larry, his twin brother, who was only minutes older. The Ray boys, as they were known to many in the small town of Summit, left quite the impression on the community.
Lonny naturally had an inquisitive and compassionate mind. His thirst for knowledge led him to obtain a Bachelor of Sociology degree at the University of Southern Mississippi.
After years of life and all its little lessons, Lonny found Beverly. From that moment on, his life would never be the same. Lonny married Beverly in the spring of 1986, each having children from previous marriages, Lonny’s son, Jacob, and Beverly’s daughter, Betsy.
Two years later in the early spring of ’88, along came Cal. Shortly after Cal was born, so, too, was one of the greatest accomplishments of Lonny Ray’s life, Lonny Ray Day Camp. A place, an experience that has left a lasting impression on the hearts of all who ventured down that long gravel drive. Lonny was a kindhearted, soft-spoken man with an unwavering presence that made coming to the camp each summer feel like coming home.
His education along with his big heart and family values are what shaped Lonny to become the “helper” he so devotedly was. Always willing to lend a helping hand and a kind word, Lonny was the friend you never knew you needed but were so grateful you had. He was loved so dearly, not only by the many who crossed his path at the camp, but by the ones who knew him best, his family. His unconditional, unparalleled love for his children and his grandchildren was that of selfless proportions. Lonny’s character is best described by this single verse: “Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13
A son, a brother, a husband, a father, a father-in-law, a papa, an uncle, a cousin and a friend with a true heart of gold; That’s who Lonny Ray was and that’s who he will always be to all who had the honor of knowing and loving him. May his legacy live on through the memories and stories told of the great Lonny Ray.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly Ray; his son, Jacob Ray and his son, Cal Ray, and wife Kayla; daughter, Betsy Smith and husband Grady.
He is also survived by his three brothers, Charles Ray and wife Carolyn, Joe Ray and wife Gay, and Larry Ray and wife Trisha; along with six grandchildren, Duncan and Evan Smith, Riley and Maggie Ray, and Shep and Helen Ray.
In lieu of flowers, please send to any children’s charity of your choice or to First United Methodist Church, Brookhaven’s, Angel Tree Fund.
