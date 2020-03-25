Joseph Wayne “Jywayne” Baxter, 45, longtime resident of Gloster and recent resident of Slaughter, La., passed away March 20, 2020.
Private services will be held for immediate family only. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jywayne was born May 13, 1974, the son of Jerry L. Baxter and Glenda Beavers Baxter.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by two children, Cody Wayne Baxter and Ashlynn Anderson; his mother; one brother, Wade Baxter and wife Jessica; cousins, aunts, and uncles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.