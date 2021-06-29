Ima Jean Dunaway, 85, a resident of McComb, passed away June 25, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Services were 1 p.m. Monday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb. Dr. David Millican officiated. Burial was in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Dunaway was born Jan. 14, 1936, in McComb to Eugene C. Boyd and Lona Mae Stubbs Boyd.
She was a member of South McComb Baptist Church and a graduate of McComb High School. She worked for many years at Kellwood, where she made many lifelong friendships. She also worked as a keypunch operator for the McComb administration office before she semi-retired when her only daughter blessed her with her first grandchild Barry and then later granddaughter Brianna. They were her pride and joy, and she was very much a hands-on Mawmaw in every way, babysitting them, cooking for them, playing with them and hauling them everywhere for years — especially all of Brianna’s Girl Scout and dance activities. She would even wait at Blockbuster for hours while Barry wandered the aisles looking at movies and video games.
In her later years she could always be found at Beverly Welch’s shop, Twice Is Nice, where she loved to talk and visit with all the customers.
Ima Jean was a wonderful cook and was known for her fried chicken, fudge and German chocolate cake from scratch. Her family is hopeful that skill has been passed down to them after coming from a long line of great cooks!
She had a quick wit and sharp tongue that kept everyone laughing most of the time. You just never knew what would come out of that mouth next. Thankfully, she was able to keep that wit to the very end, making all of the nursing home employees laugh. Everyone that met her loved her.
For a number of years there was a bus that would take folks to the Natchez casino from McComb and she was part of a large group that went every single Tuesday. There weren’t many that she missed as long as she was able to go. She had a big time losing her money and eating the buffet, from which she always brought her little poodle Rascal a few scraps in a Ziploc bag in her purse.
She impacted many people in all areas of life and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. It was a life well lived, and we are thankful and blessed to have had her for as long as we did. Her loved ones in heaven are rejoicing today even as we mourn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome Dunaway; two brothers, Clifton Boyd and Ronnie Boyd; a brother-in-law, Phil Price; and her nephews, David Boyd and Wayne Price.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Beverly Welch and Bill, of McComb; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert Boyd and Penny of Smithdale; a sister, Nell Price of McComb; two grandchildren, Barry Welch of Freeport, Fla., and Brianna Causey (Matthew) of McComb; two great-grandchildren Henry Causey and Holden Causey; longtime special friend, Ann Holmes of Tylertown; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Bill Welch, Barry Welch, Dickie Welch and Matthew Causey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
