Zachary Blake Michiels, 29, passed from this life on April 15, 2020, in Visalia, Calif., in a motorcycle accident.
A memorial service for Zach will be held at Moak’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 722 Moak’s Creek Road, Summit, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bro. John Michael Alexander and Bro. Mike Alexander will officiate the service.
Zach was born Feb. 28, 1991, in Brookhaven, just one hour after his cousin, Austin Surface, with whom he shared a strong bond. His parents are Amy and Chad Branch and Damon Michiels.
Zach was employed with MasTech Network Solutions and worked as a cell tower technician for eight years. No matter how big or small the job, Zach completed each task with a huge smile on his face. His accomplishments earned him a legendary status in the tower industry.
Zach was a member of Moak’s Creek Baptist Church. He had a lifelong love for nature and wildlife, enjoyed riding motorcycles and exploring new places. He will always be remembered for his heart of gold and a smile that could brighten the gloomiest of days. Zach was a shining ray of light, one of the special ones, his mother’s heart.
Preceding him in death are his maternal grandfather, Ken Stockman, and paternal grandfather, JJ Michiels.
He is survived by his wife, Temitope, and their children, Athena and Sunshine Michiels of Summit; parents, Amy and Chad Branch of Summit, and Damon Michiels of Brookhaven; brothers, Jude Michiels and wife Brooklyn of Summit and Seth Michiels of Brookhaven; sister, Skyler Michiels of Brookhaven; and a host of family and friends who all loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment and hug your child, grandchild or friend, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no one. Rest in peace, Zach.
