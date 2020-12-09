Leroy Dunaway, 85, of Bogue Chitto, passed from this life on Dec. 7, 2020, at the Collins State Veterans Home in Collins.
A graveside visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday until service at 11 at Montgomery Baptist Church Cemetery in Bogue Chitto with Bro. Larry Russell officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Dunaway was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Walthall County to Roney Lee Dunaway and Wilma Alexander Dunaway.
Mr. Leroy joined the U.S. Air Force at a young age and served for six years. He was an aircraft fighter mechanic and was stationed in the U.S. and Canada. He received a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal while serving.
He enjoyed coon hunting and fox hunting for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and traveling around the country in his motor home with his wife. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife of 67 years, Juanita Fay Brown Dunaway; one daughter, Angela Lynn Dunaway McDaniel and husband David E. McDaniel; three grandsons, John Curtis Dunaway, Zachary Lee Dunaway and Justin Lee Rippy; one grandson-in-law, Eric Wayne Gautreaux; and one brother, Shelby Dunaway.
Survivors include two sons, Curtis Lee Dunaway and Pamela Moak Dunaway of Bogue Chitto and Richard Lane Dunaway and Angela Blalock Dunaway of East Fork; two daughters, Cynthia Dunaway Deer and Lowell Deer of Petal, and Karron Sue Dunaway Rippy and James Rippy of Bogue Chitto; eight grandchildren, Lacey Deer, Tiffany Deer Moore, Dustin Rippy, Bethany Dunaway Wright, Dacia Dunaway Gautreaux, Whitney Dunaway Hastings, Charlotte McDaniel and Cody McDaniel; 18 great-grandchildren, Destinee Gautreaux, Gracie Gautreaux, Rowan Gautreaux, Brodie Dunaway, Kason Hastings, Brelynn Hastings, Jessie Rippy, Julie Rippy, Jack Rippy, Abby Rippy, Karly Jo Rippy, Seth Rippy, Braden Wright, Landon Wright, Corbin Wright, Jada Moore, Cerinity McKenzie and Isabella McDaniel; two great-great-grandchildren, River Gautreaux and Elijah Gautreaux; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers are Dustin Rippy, Jack Rippy, Brodie Dunaway, Braden Wright, Kenneth Ray Oliver and David Earl Moak.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
