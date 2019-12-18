Margie Martin Dec 18, 2019 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margie Martin, 79, of McComb died Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete with Peoples Undertaking Co. of McComb. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 30° Clear Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Lincoln County also bears brunt of violent outbreak Apparent tornadoes leave path of destruction Hospital unveils marker Inmate fears prison conditions could spark riot at Parchman Wreaths of honor Amite board greets new supt. Bank can help plan for holidays Twister destroys multiple homes in Amite County Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwister destroys multiple homes in Amite CountyCotton hired as chiefSummit man survives suicide bombingDoctor, employee indicted for fraudInmate fears prison conditions could spark riot at ParchmanLongtime church pianist Emma Carroll diesLa. man killed in wreck on 98Lisa M. CourtneyGuy adding pharmacy in TylertownDeputies shut down drag racers Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcComb Christmas parade rolls (2)Twister destroys multiple homes in Amite County (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.