Jamad Quin, 20, of Gulfport and a native of McComb, died April 11, 2021, in Gulfport.
Visitation is 11 a.m. today until services at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of McComb with Bishop-elect Tim K. Miller Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Summit. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangments.
He was born July 29, 2000, in Jackson.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
