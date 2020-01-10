Hazel Lee Brumfield Gardner, 81, of Magnolia died Jan. 4, 2020, at her residence.
Services 3 p.m. Saturday at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Osyka with the Rev. Bertrand Smith, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Gardner was born Jan. 29, 1938, to the late Howard Smith and Mary Lee Cotton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Lee Gardner; two children, Johnny Leon Brumfield and Shirley Ann Torregano; two great-grandchildren, her parents, two brothers and one sister.
She leaves to cherish her memories eight daughters, Janice Marie Sneeze, Gloria Jean Brumfield, Carolyn Marie Brumfield, Bernita Marie Brumfield, Patricia Ann Scott, Julia Ann (Dennis) Hampton, Shelia Nicole (Larry) Pittman and Tiffany (Jarvis) James; five sons, Johnny and James Brumfield, Benjamin (LaTachia) Brumfield, Joseph Jermaine (Maggie) Brumfield and Cleveland (Katrolla) Smith; 52 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Alice Lotts; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, church family and friends.
