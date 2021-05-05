Joyce Faye Dye, 82, of Summit, passed away May 3, 2021, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until a memorial service at 11 at First Baptist Church in Summit. Dr. Larry LeBlanc will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce was born in Memphis on June 11, 1938, to the late Dewitt and Nona Garrett Tutor.
She was the matriarch of her family, a good and faithful servant. She loved her Heavenly Father, her family and her church with her whole heart. She loved serving others, whether she was providing meals, sitting and caring for loved ones and friends, or simply sharing her beautiful knitted blankets, hats and scarves.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Summit, for over 57 years. Throughout those years, she taught Sunday school, GA’s and was a huge advocate for the youth program.
She was an active member of Summit Garden Club and once served as president.
In continuing to serve others, she and her husband decided several years ago to donate their bodies to medical science in hopes of benefiting students and doctors to find answers for medical issues and help others in the future.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Larry Dewitt Tutor; and a special aunt, “Aunt Rubye.”
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 wonderful years, James “Jimmy” M. Dye; one son, Stephen James Dye (Catherine); a daughter, Pamela Dye Schmidt (Russell); six grandchildren, Shannon Longmire, Jessica Levert (Will), Brooke Gurley (Matt), Coty Joseph Schmidt (Karleigh), Chance Schmidt (Brooklyn) and James Michael Schmidt (Charly); seven great-grandchildren, Colby Longmire, Anne Marie Longmire, Harper Levert, Aubrey Levert, Bailey Gurley, Lake Gurley and John Russell Schmidt; and her beloved nieces, nephews and close cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Summit, Baptist Children’s Village or the American Cancer Society.
