Margie Mae Martin, 79, of McComb, died Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until services at 1 p.m. at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Minister LaDarius Felder officiating. Burial will be in Cook Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Pike County to Monroe and Icey Magee Green.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucious Martin Jr.; three sons, Ricky, David and Donald Martin; one daughter, Thelma Martin; her parents, one sister and three brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Jerry Martin, Lee Ellis (Linda) Martin and Randy Martin; two daughters, Vera Cook and Vanessa Bates of Magnolia; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister, Annie Felder; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
