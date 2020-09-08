James Earl “Pop” Bridges, 65, of Pontiac, Mich., and a native of Tylertown, died Aug. 19, 2020, in Pontiac.
Services and burial were held at Perry Mount Park Cemetery in Pontiac. Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac was in charge of arrangements.
Pop was born Oct. 15, 1954 to Margaret and Otis Bridges. He graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1973 and began working at General Motors in the Truck and Bus Group, where he retired after more than 30 years.
He enjoyed working on classic cars and outdoor landscaping. He always had a positive attitude and contagious laugh. He encouraegd a loving relationship among his children. More than anything, James was a loving and supportive person to everyone that was in his life. He was a man of faith and trusted the Lord in all areas of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Jessie Smith Jr., Sherry Brent and Etta Johnson.
Survivors include his children, Michael Carlos Bridges, Bridget Butler, Laneice (Jerome) Bouverette, David (Christina) Bridges and Seth Adam-Kobie Bridges; grandchildren, Champelle Bridges, Ja’Varea Washington, Michael Bridges Jr., Michaela Bridges, Isaac Bridges, Dominique Jacob, Devanier Jacob, Brooke Broadnax, Courtney Bridges, Chanel and Caitlynn Bridges; great-grandchildren, Ray’Mere Bridges, Donovan Dixon Jr., Daleon Dixon, Sincere and Sahriah Lee; siblings, James Otis (Eddie Ruth) Bridges, Mattie Jean Bridges, Bobbie Lee and James Ray (Gwen) Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family members served as pallbearers.
