Mamie Esther Maddox, 61, passed from this life on a beautiful spring morning, March 15, 2020, in McComb surrounded by those she loved.
A private memorial service for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday A private burial service will be held at Silver Springs Baptist Church at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ms. Maddox was born April 18, 1958, in McComb to Robert Maddox and Peggy F. Maddox. She attended Summit Baptist Church.
After graduation from Brookhaven High School, Mamie went to the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned a B.S. degree in photojournalism. Photography was a lifelong passion of hers.
In addition, Mamie had the gift of an incredible green thumb. She was able to create a soothing, green, flowered place at her home. She loved to cook, and she loved to listen to great music.
Ms. Maddox was a natural beauty, fun-loving, and passionate about life. She adored animals. Most importantly, her love and respect for her dear friends was immeasurable. Having the uncanny ability to put her friends together, she was able to gather a group of five women to serve as her “team” during her cancer journey. This journey was faced by Ms. Maddox not with fear and doom, but with positivity, determination, and grace. Her lovely smile that brightened up the lives of others will always be remembered.
Ms. Maddox was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother; three sisters; her “team,” Helen Stewart Anderson, Dara Janopaul Phillips, Janet Stewart, Lisa Lovitt Thompson and Melinda Mayer Wallace; and a host of cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
