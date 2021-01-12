Margaret Leo Murdock Martin, 87, died Jan. 7, 2021, at her home in Lufkin, Texas.
Graveside services were held Sunday in the Largent Cemetery, Lufkin, Texas, with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating.
Mrs. Martin was born July 19, 1933, in Kosciusko to the late Fannie Meek Herring and James Howard Murdock.
She graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1951 and Belhaven College in Jackson in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a long-term resident of Moss Point, and also lived in McComb, Jackson, Alexandria, Va,, and Charleston, S.C.
Mrs. Martin was married to Hardy Martin for 59 years until his death in 2019. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she taught Bible in the public schools of McComb. She became a licensed real estate broker and operated Margaret Martin Realty in Pascagoula. She held leadership roles in various church and community organizations. She was most recently a member of Dantzler Memorial United Methodist Church in Moss Point.
She enjoyed traveling, which took her to Mexico, France, Germany and Poland, as well as throughout the United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Hardy Martin; and siblings, Elsie Leader, Hugh Murdock and Carolyn Moore.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and Lisa Martin of Lufkin, Texas and Murdock Martin of New York City; grandchildren, Taylor Martin and Jeffrey Martin, both of New York City; brother-in-law, Douglas Leader of Aiken, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
