Virginia Kay Nettles Smith, 73, of Smithdale left her earthly home on June 23, 2021.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday at Thompson Baptist Church. Burial was in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jim Bradford and Bro. Eric Moak officiated. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Smith, also known as Kay, Mother and Nana, was born Nov. 11, 1947.
She was the daughter of John Webb Nettles and Mildred Thornton Nettles.
Kay was an artist in every sense of the word. She loved to draw, paint, refinish furniture, make wind chimes and jewelry. She was always up for a challenge when it came to trying something new with art.
Also, she loved the outdoors whether it was gardening, fishing, riding on the side-by-side, or just sitting on the porch at home or one of their camps. Her favorite pastimes were playing softball, golf and traveling on new adventures.
She made a name for herself for her famous banana pudding and shrimp gumbo. No one will ever be able to cook those two dishes like she did.
Kay worked as a bookkeeper at numerous businesses over the years, but Kellwood was her favorite due to the friendships she made there.
She was married to Thomas Milton Smith for 51 years. They lived in Smithdale and had two children, Tonya Marie Smith Adams, married to Jamie Adams, and Jason Webb Smith, married to Paige Fortenberry Smith.
She had four grandchildren, Ian Adams, Courtney Adams, Kas Smith and Jackson Smith, whom she loved. Her great-grandchildren Aiden, Waylon and Kayslin were her joy.
She had one brother, Charles Philip Nettles, and two nieces and two nephews.
Her sisters in Christ were Cecil Albarado, Jeannette Wroten, Nina Dale Golmon, Linda Cupid, Beulah Spillman and Joyce Wilson.
Pallbearers were Wendell Wilson, Bucky Nolan, Jason Edwards, Tim Wroten, Jason Smith and Ian Adams.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital for families with children fighting cancer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.