Thomas Allen Steele, 69, of Magnolia, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. today until services at noon at East Union Baptist Church, Magnolia, with Bro. Brandon Lynch and Bro. James Conley officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 and CDC restrictions, the family requests that masks are worn and social distancing is observed.
Mr. Allen was born in Gloster and was the son of William Lucien and Grace Whittington Steele.
He attended East Union Baptist Church for more than 10 years.
He worked at R.W. Delaney for 29 years as a heavy equipment oilfield operator. He loved his family and provided for them. He enjoyed watching his grandsons, Slade and Sawyer, play ball as well as hearing their hunting and fishing stories. He was a loving husband, father, friend and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brewnett Steele.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Nelda Chapman Steele of Magnolia; a son, Adam Steele and Laurie of Magnolia; two sisters, Shirlene Priest of Liberty and Joyce Brashier of Brandon; two grandsons, Slade Steele and Sawyer Steele of Magnolia: and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers are Eddie Holmes, Joey Taylor, Jeremy Howell, Ethan Howell, Jamie Priest, Jason Caraway, and Turner Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Danny Eldridge and Steve Miller.
